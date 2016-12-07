The New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity listened to contract engineering firm, AECOM Technical Service's Phase Two Kickoff Presentation on Tuesday, Dec. 6, about its ongoing work toward the goal of constructing a diversion on the Gila River. Gila River diversion plans discussed SILVER CITY, N.M. - The New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity listened to contract engineering firm, AECOM Technical Service's Phase Two Kickoff Presentation on Tuesday, Dec. 6, about its ongoing work toward the goal of constructing a diversion on the Gila River.

