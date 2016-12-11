The life and legacy of three Silver City area youth who perished in a 2014 plane crash will be depicted in a new film at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Parotti Hall on the campus of Western New mexico University. Film documents legacy of students SILVER CITY, N.M. - The life and legacy of three Silver City area youth who perished in a 2014 plane crash will be depicted in a new film at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Parotti Hall on the campus of Western New mexico University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.