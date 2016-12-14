The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd invites the public to attend a celebration of Las Posadas at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The procession will begin at the church at 615 N. Texas Street in Silver City. Episcopal Church celebrates Las Posadas SILVER CITY - The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd invites the public to attend a celebration of Las Posadas at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The procession will begin at the church at 615 N. Texas Street in Silver City.

