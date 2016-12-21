El Refugio Women's Shelter Benefit held at The Place at the Palace on December 3
A benefit in support of El Refugio Women's Shelter of Silver City was held at The Place at the Palace gallery on Saturday evening. By donating a women's personal care item such as shampoo, crA me rinse, deodorant or other hygiene products, attendees were eligible to receive tickets for the multiple drawings for jewelry and art, which were held every 15 minutes.
