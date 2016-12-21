Dr. John Bell and Cecilia celebrate 50 years
Dr. John Bell gives his wife Cecilia a big hug as they celebrate their 50th anniversary at a well-attended party at the Woman's Club in Silver City on Saturday. Dr. Bell said their anniversary is actually Dec. 23, but they decided that having a celebration then would be too close to Christmas for many of their friends to attend.
