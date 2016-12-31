County saw some crazy weather in 2016...

County saw some crazy weather in 2016December 31st, 2016

King Crowder, owner of Tre Rosat Cafe, points to a piece of asphalt that was ripped from the street by a torrent of water during a September rainstorm that delivered the highest recorded precipitation in one day - nearly two and a half inches. Southwest New Mexico had its fair share of crazy weather throughout 2016, even though the National Weather Service shows that temperatures and precipitation remained around average.

