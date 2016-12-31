County saw some crazy weather in 2016December 31st, 2016
King Crowder, owner of Tre Rosat Cafe, points to a piece of asphalt that was ripped from the street by a torrent of water during a September rainstorm that delivered the highest recorded precipitation in one day - nearly two and a half inches. Southwest New Mexico had its fair share of crazy weather throughout 2016, even though the National Weather Service shows that temperatures and precipitation remained around average.
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Silly
|35
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Youwishusetobethere
|4
|Southwest Print Fiesta will be held on Labor Da...
|Aug '16
|just asking
|1
