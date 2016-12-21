Council favors donating Hillcrest Hospital site for affordable housing community
Mark Schumacher, representing Bechtel Corporation, the construction company, which built the Silver Cliffs project on Little Walnut Road, outlined a proposal to turn the old Hillcrest Hospital site into a 69-unit affordable housing community. Schumacher said their proposal addresses much of what is contained in the 2010 Town Plan for Affordable Housing.
