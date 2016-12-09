Congressman Pearce's aid to meet with citizens in Silver City
On Tuesday, December 13 New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce's aide from the congressional office in Las Cruces will be in Silver City to meet with constituents about issues they need assistance with. Congressman Pearce's aid to meet with citizens in Silver City SILVER CITY - On Tuesday, December 13 New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce's aide from the congressional office in Las Cruces will be in Silver City to meet with constituents about issues they need assistance with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Youwishusetobethere
|4
|Southwest Print Fiesta will be held on Labor Da...
|Aug '16
|just asking
|1
|Luna County enters Joint Powers Agreement for C... (Jun '15)
|Aug '16
|save the water
|5
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC