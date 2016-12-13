CommunityArts Council to hold Happy Hour for ideas and thoughts...

The Mimbres Region Arts Council is gearing up towards their 22nd annual Blues Festival which will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, 2017. Arts Council to hold Happy Hour for ideas and thoughts Thursday SILVER CITY - The Mimbres Region Arts Council is gearing up towards their 22nd annual Blues Festival which will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, 2017.

