Candidate Packets read for Town of Silver City municipal election
Candidate packets are ready for the Town of Silver City Regular Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Candidate packets for the following elective offices are available at City Hall, 101 W. Broadway or on the Town's website at www.townofsilvercity.org.
