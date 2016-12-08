A film on the legacy of three youth that died in a plane crash to bea
The life and legacy of three Silver City area youth who perished in a 2014 plane crash will be depicted in a new film on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. in Parotti Hall. A film on the legacy of three youth that died in a plane crash to be shown SILVER CITY - The life and legacy of three Silver City area youth who perished in a 2014 plane crash will be depicted in a new film on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. in Parotti Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Youwishusetobethere
|4
|Southwest Print Fiesta will be held on Labor Da...
|Aug '16
|just asking
|1
|Luna County enters Joint Powers Agreement for C... (Jun '15)
|Aug '16
|save the water
|5
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC