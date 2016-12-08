A film on the legacy of three youth that died in a plane crash to bea

The life and legacy of three Silver City area youth who perished in a 2014 plane crash will be depicted in a new film on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. in Parotti Hall. A film on the legacy of three youth that died in a plane crash to be shown SILVER CITY - The life and legacy of three Silver City area youth who perished in a 2014 plane crash will be depicted in a new film on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. in Parotti Hall.

