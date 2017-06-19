Sierra Vista man sentenced to 25 year...

Sierra Vista man sentenced to 25 years for child crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A U.S. District Judge has sentenced Ian Joseph Ritzer, a resident of Sierra Vista, to 25 years in prison that will be followed by lifetime supervised release, according to a news release. Ritzer was sentenced on Monday, June 12 after he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of extortion, and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Sky 4 hr Buttwipe 1
"Bigoted Bisbee" Post goes Viral Jun 20 Doctor Maybe 5
Bisbee people who give "annoying" a new and dee... Jun 19 Uncle V 10
Would there be a Pride without alcohol? Jun 19 APS Valley 1
Cmdr Light Info You Need to Know Jun 18 Ghostbusters 5
Third Light Target Bites the Dust Since Feb Jun 17 Paladin 23
If you truly love your woman..... Jun 17 Troll Reker 2
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Cochise County was issued at June 22 at 2:40PM MST

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC