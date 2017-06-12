Sierra Vista invites feedback for budget town hall
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The Sierra Vista City Council is inviting the public to submit questions ahead of a town hall to discuss the proposed city budget. The town hall is scheduled for June 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.
