Sierra Vista invites feedback for budget town hall

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The Sierra Vista City Council is inviting the public to submit questions ahead of a town hall to discuss the proposed city budget. The town hall is scheduled for June 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.

