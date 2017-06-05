Rabies outbreak in Cochise County pro...

Rabies outbreak in Cochise County prompts call for vaccines

Officials in Cochise County are warning residents to vaccinate their pets and stay away from stray and wild animals because of a widespread rabies outbreak. Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said Friday that several rabid skunks have been discovered in south Sierra Vista in the past month and rabid foxes found near Willcox.

