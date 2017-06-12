Kids light fidget spinner on fire, spark 30-acre fire
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A 30-acre brush fire is being blamed by officials on a fidget spinner - and a match. According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department , two juveniles somehow started a fire with the popular toy and were unable to extinguish it.
