Walmart shopper discovers alleged note from Chinese prisoner
In this May 16, 2011 file photo, the Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill. Recently, a woman from Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am so freakin drunk tonight
|13 hr
|Last Train Out
|4
|Y'all Been Outsourced
|Thu
|redbull post
|9
|Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee
|May 2
|Head nut
|10
|Failure and Bisbee
|May 2
|Straight Shooter
|32
|There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters
|May 1
|Canis Major
|2
|Virgil Light is a Reptilian!
|Apr 30
|Edmonds
|8
|Freeze warning 2-4am Sunday April 30
|Apr 29
|usefulpostspossible
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC