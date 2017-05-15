Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' c...

Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' character in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' character in Arizona The actor starred as Doc Holliday in the 1993 film. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qKf4I4 Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virg Speak 101 - a guide to culture clash 1 hr SkyFall 3
Ok...that walking dead couple of Bisbee 3 hr Louzers 1
City of Bisbee to Reward Dead Beats Who Don't P... 4 hr hah hah 12
Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy Thu Shipheads 19
The ARZON Myth Thu Grow Up 3
No Such Thing as Bad Publicity Wed Edmond 68
Code Tue Number Six 1
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC