Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' character in Arizona The actor starred as Doc Holliday in the 1993 film. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qKf4I4 Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.