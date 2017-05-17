Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as "T...

Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as "Tombstone" character

Saturday May 13

Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter. The Sierra Vista Herald reported Thursday that Kilmer announced he would be coming to Arizona in August on Facebook.

