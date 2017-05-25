Sierra Vista school evacuated after t...

Sierra Vista school evacuated after threat

Friday May 19

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A school in Sierra Vista was evacuated Friday morning, May 19, because of a bomb threat. According to a post on the Center for Academic Success Facebook page, all buildings on the campus at 900 Carmelita Drive were evacuated and police are investigating.

