Sierra Vista police arrest kidnapping suspect, seek another

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Police arrested a Sierra Vista man and are looking for another suspect in connection with a kidnapping and robbery on April 25. According to a Sierra Vista Police Department news release, 42-year-old Gary Hogan of Sierra Vista has a warrant for his arrest. He is being sought for four counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument/deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

