Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges for two shooting incidents
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Police arrested a Sierra Vista man last week in connection with two shooting incidents earlier this month. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was arrested on Thursday, May 18, for a drive-by shooting earlier that morning.
