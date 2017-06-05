Sierra Vista man faces multiple charg...

Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges for two shooting incidents

Monday May 22 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Police arrested a Sierra Vista man last week in connection with two shooting incidents earlier this month. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was arrested on Thursday, May 18, for a drive-by shooting earlier that morning.

