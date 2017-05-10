Police: Sierra Vista man arrested for pointing gun at bar staff
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after his arrest on Saturday, May 6, for allegedly pointing a gun at employees of a bar. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 21-year-old Stephen Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
