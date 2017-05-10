Police: Sierra Vista man arrested for...

Police: Sierra Vista man arrested for pointing gun at bar staff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after his arrest on Saturday, May 6, for allegedly pointing a gun at employees of a bar. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 21-year-old Stephen Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Such Thing as Bad Publicity 9 min just cause 63
Huachuca Hiking Club (Oct '09) 18 hr sscheumann 5
South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle 22 hr Apache Moon 11
Helicopter over hereford May 11 SNL 2
Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth May 7 Doan Care 4
Y'all Been Outsourced May 4 redbull post 9
Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee May 2 Head nut 10
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cochise County was issued at May 15 at 1:59AM MST

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC