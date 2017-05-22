No injuries in hard landing that forc...

No injuries in hard landing that forces runway closure at Sierra Vista

Monday May 15 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Officials at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport were forced to close the main runway after a plane landed without extending its landing gear. No injuries were reported in the Monday morning, May 15, incident, according to the public information officer for the city of Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista, AZ

