No injuries in hard landing that forces runway closure at Sierra Vista
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Officials at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport were forced to close the main runway after a plane landed without extending its landing gear. No injuries were reported in the Monday morning, May 15, incident, according to the public information officer for the city of Sierra Vista.
