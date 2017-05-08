Hearse Owner With Pot Says Funeral Biz Slow
Border Patrol agents found 68 pounds of marijuana in a coffin inside a hearse on Saturday. The hearse owner, Christian Zuniga, told agents that the funeral business had been "slow."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle
|2 hr
|Edmond
|4
|Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth
|Sun
|Doan Care
|4
|I am so freakin drunk tonight
|Sun
|Edmond
|42
|Y'all Been Outsourced
|May 4
|redbull post
|9
|Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee
|May 2
|Head nut
|10
|Failure and Bisbee
|May 2
|Straight Shooter
|32
|There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters
|May 1
|Canis Major
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC