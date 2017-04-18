SVPD assists federal agents with kidn...

SVPD assists federal agents with kidnapping arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Two men, one a resident of Sierra Vista were arrested on Tuesday, April 4 by Homeland Security Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, with assistance from the Sierra Vista Police Department, according to a recent release. Both 40-year-old Brian Meyers and 25-year-old Dreck Tessman had been under surveillance by the federal agents in the 100 block of North Garden Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Sent the Hell Hounds 3 hr Edmonds brain on ... 19
Light's Resume Fri Tank Think 25
Another Thread Bites The Dust Apr 19 Zero sum 10
moving to sierra vista (Jun '16) Apr 13 Bugout 18
Where The Mobsters Eat Apr 13 Carolyn Sue 78
10 Most Dangerous Cities In the U.S. are run by... (Jun '12) Feb '17 LJJ 205
Older women Jan '17 Gor1 1
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Cochise County was issued at April 22 at 2:34PM MST

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,089 • Total comments across all topics: 280,492,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC