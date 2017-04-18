SVPD assists federal agents with kidnapping arrest

TUCSON, AZ - Two men, one a resident of Sierra Vista were arrested on Tuesday, April 4 by Homeland Security Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, with assistance from the Sierra Vista Police Department, according to a recent release. Both 40-year-old Brian Meyers and 25-year-old Dreck Tessman had been under surveillance by the federal agents in the 100 block of North Garden Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.