Stranger danger for elementary students in Sierra Vista
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - In a bizarre incident on Wednesday, April 12, a student at Huachuca Mountain Elementary was grabbed by a stranger and the man told the student he had killed the child's mother and was going to take him home, according to a Sierra Vista Unified School District Facebook post. SVUSD posted the incident on its Facebook page, stating the boy was not hurt and that he reported what happened to the school's office, police were called and the student's parents were contacted.
