In Custody 4-10-17
The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma's Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody: a Lisa Nicole Carpenter - originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for count two: possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on March 27 in Sierra Vista, Ariz., and extradited to the Yuma County jail on April 6. a Leonard Lee Bohanon - originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for amended count one: attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a class 5 felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Sent the Hell Hounds
|3 hr
|Edmonds brain on ...
|19
|Light's Resume
|Fri
|Tank Think
|25
|Another Thread Bites The Dust
|Apr 19
|Zero sum
|10
|moving to sierra vista (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Bugout
|18
|Where The Mobsters Eat
|Apr 13
|Carolyn Sue
|78
|10 Most Dangerous Cities In the U.S. are run by... (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|LJJ
|205
|Older women
|Jan '17
|Gor1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC