In Custody 4-10-17

The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma's Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody: a Lisa Nicole Carpenter - originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for count two: possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on March 27 in Sierra Vista, Ariz., and extradited to the Yuma County jail on April 6. a Leonard Lee Bohanon - originally convicted and sentenced to a term of probation for amended count one: attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a class 5 felony.

