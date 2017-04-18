Five arrested on drug, other charges

Five arrested on drug, other charges

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says five people were arrested Friday for several charges including possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine. According to a release the sheriff's office together with the Sierra Vista Police Department's Community Response Team executed search warrants in the 400 block of West Wilcox Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Sent the Hell Hounds 3 hr Edmonds brain on ... 19
Light's Resume Fri Tank Think 25
Another Thread Bites The Dust Apr 19 Zero sum 10
moving to sierra vista (Jun '16) Apr 13 Bugout 18
Where The Mobsters Eat Apr 13 Carolyn Sue 78
10 Most Dangerous Cities In the U.S. are run by... (Jun '12) Feb '17 LJJ 205
Older women Jan '17 Gor1 1
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,089 • Total comments across all topics: 280,492,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC