Five arrested on drug, other charges
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says five people were arrested Friday for several charges including possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine. According to a release the sheriff's office together with the Sierra Vista Police Department's Community Response Team executed search warrants in the 400 block of West Wilcox Drive.
