Crews battling brush fire south of Sierra Vista

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

Crews are battling a brush fire south of Sierra Vista on Saturday afternoon, according to Carol Capas, public information officer for Cochise County Sheriff's Office. CCSO said the brush fire is near the Golden Acres area.

