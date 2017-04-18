Celebrate Earth Day at "Bat Day" on April 22 at Kartchner Caverns State ParkApril 6, 2017
Kartchner Caverns State Park will celebrate Earth Day and the return of the Myotis velifer bat colony to Kartchner Caverns State Park at "Bat Day" on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will be filled with family activities, presentations and hands-on activities. The event will include presentations by State Park Rangers and kids craft activities, ranger led hike, and live reptiles from Huachuca Area Herpetological Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona State Parks.
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Sent the Hell Hounds
|3 hr
|Edmonds brain on ...
|19
|Light's Resume
|Fri
|Tank Think
|25
|Another Thread Bites The Dust
|Apr 19
|Zero sum
|10
|moving to sierra vista (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Bugout
|18
|Where The Mobsters Eat
|Apr 13
|Carolyn Sue
|78
|10 Most Dangerous Cities In the U.S. are run by... (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|LJJ
|205
|Older women
|Jan '17
|Gor1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC