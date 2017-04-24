Carr Barn Prescribed Fire to take place in the Sierra Vista Ranger District
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Residents living in or near Sierra Vista may notice smoke in the air on Friday morning, but not to worry it's a prescribed burn conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. The Sierra Vista Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest is holding a prescribed burn in the Carr Barn Administrative Site located on the east side of State Highway 92, according to a recent release.
