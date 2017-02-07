Tucson suspects facing charges in kid...

Tucson suspects facing charges in kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery of Sierra Vista men

Thursday Feb 2

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Three Tucson residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into the kidnapping, extortion, and armed robbery of two Sierra Vista men, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department release. The suspects were identified as 31-year-year old Wesley Kirk, 44-year-old Karen Keil, and 29-year-old Kelly Anderson, all have been booked and face multiple charges.

