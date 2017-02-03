State Route 90 reopens after rollover...

State Route 90 reopens after rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - State Route 90 is back open in both directions near Sierra Vista after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Quentin Mehr of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Satanics, Seances and SVHerald 4 hr Duh 8
Letter to the Tombstone News. (Apr '09) Sat John Smith 44
The Vigil of Light Sat Users and losers 13
Never Say Never Sat Users and losers 15
ANTHONY McDONALD OF DELAWARE WANTED FOR FIRST D... Jan 30 Susan 1
moving to sierra vista (Jun '16) Jan 29 justice 11
Older women Jan 25 Gor1 1
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC