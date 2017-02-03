State Route 90 reopens after rollover crash
TUCSON, AZ - State Route 90 is back open in both directions near Sierra Vista after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Quentin Mehr of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple people were trapped inside the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satanics, Seances and SVHerald
|4 hr
|Duh
|8
|Letter to the Tombstone News. (Apr '09)
|Sat
|John Smith
|44
|The Vigil of Light
|Sat
|Users and losers
|13
|Never Say Never
|Sat
|Users and losers
|15
|ANTHONY McDONALD OF DELAWARE WANTED FOR FIRST D...
|Jan 30
|Susan
|1
|moving to sierra vista (Jun '16)
|Jan 29
|justice
|11
|Older women
|Jan 25
|Gor1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC