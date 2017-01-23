Work begins Tuesday on highway projec...

Work begins Tuesday on highway project in Cochise County

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Yuma Sun

Work begins Tuesday on a roadway construction project on a major commercial highway connecting State Routes 191 and 80 in Cochise County. The Sierra Vista Herald reports that the work on Davis Road represents the largest public works project planned by Cochise County in 2017.

