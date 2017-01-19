Tucson sector border patrol agent's v...

Tucson sector border patrol agent's vehicle shot

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Sonoran News

Cochise County prosecutors have charged two juvenile boys with endangerment and felony criminal damage in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016 shooting of a Border Patrol vehicle near Sierra Vista, Arizona.

