Sierra Vista man faces charges of crimes against minors
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Sierra Vista man who was arrested last week faces charges of crimes against minors. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 34-year-old Anthony Savage was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and involving a minor in a drug offense.
