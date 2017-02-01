Police: Hereford man accused of firing shots in Sierra Vista
Authorities say a Hereford man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots in Sierra Vista and possibly damaging a church. Sierra Vista police say there's a bullet hole in the wall of Sierra Lutheran Church where several spent shell casings were found outside.
