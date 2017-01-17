Cochise Co. Sheriff: Sierra Vista wom...

Cochise Co. Sheriff: Sierra Vista woman shot in face

Monday Jan 16 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Sierra Vista woman was taken to a Tucson hospital after being shot on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old woman was shot in the face. No further information about her condition was immediately available.

