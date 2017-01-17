2 teens charged in shooting of Border Patrol vehicle
Multiple customs and border protection personnel arrived at the area after the shooting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in an attempt to locate the suspects, who fled on foot, the CBP said. contacted the Cochise County Sheriff's Office after recognizing the boys in a photo released to the public, the CBP said.
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Light in the Transparency Lobby. Good or Bad?
|1 hr
|Stacey-1992
|13
|The "Demigod" Exposed!!
|21 hr
|Bisbee Community
|1
|Which is dumber- Bisbee or BisbeeTopix?
|Jan 21
|Transparency_2016
|13
|The Vigil of Light
|Jan 21
|waatching
|5
|Another Missing Light Post
|Jan 21
|Transparency_2016
|9
|Hunting Stephanie or Veronica Joseph
|Jan 20
|Blair child
|1
|Technicality gets Amon-Ra 7.5 years instead of 15 (Sep '06)
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|5
