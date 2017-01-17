Walter Wick, former publisher of Ariz...

Walter Wick, former publisher of Arizona newspaper, dies

Wednesday Dec 28

The former publisher of the Sierra Vista Herald, who with his brother grew Wick Communications into a media company with publications in 11 states, has died. Wick was a member of the Arizona Newspaper Association Hall of Fame and was publisher emeritus of the Herald and the Bisbee Daily Review newspapers.

