Teen in Cochise Co. Juvenile Detention Center after threatening fellow students

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A 14-year-old boy was referred by the Sierra Vista Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after an investigation into allegations that he threatened to shoot other students, according to a SVPD release. According to the release, students at Buena High School reported to staff that they heard the teen make threats on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The allegations were promptly investigated by school staff and the student was suspended.

