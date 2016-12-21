Teen in Cochise Co. Juvenile Detention Center after threatening fellow students
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A 14-year-old boy was referred by the Sierra Vista Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after an investigation into allegations that he threatened to shoot other students, according to a SVPD release. According to the release, students at Buena High School reported to staff that they heard the teen make threats on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The allegations were promptly investigated by school staff and the student was suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Buzz
|3 hr
|Grape
|1
|Make Bisbee Bag Again
|Wed
|Wino
|7
|Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee
|Dec 19
|SlowRacist
|2
|I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10)
|Dec 17
|The tourist
|22
|for anyone thinking that Bisbee is a magical hi...
|Dec 17
|Bellweather
|42
|Nothing to say about the 6 agencies chasing the...
|Dec 13
|ParkedLivesMatter
|6
|Gene Connors
|Dec 11
|Pink
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC