Sierra Vista Police: Man arrested for sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - After a month long investigation, the Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Zachary Read. According to a SVPD release, Read faces the following charges - luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor.

