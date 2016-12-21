Sierra Vista Police: Man arrested for sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - After a month long investigation, the Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Zachary Read. According to a SVPD release, Read faces the following charges - luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Virgil for New Years
|2 hr
|Bisbee Community
|13
|USAG To Charge Cochise County in Civil Rights Case
|2 hr
|Bisbee Community
|20
|Petition to Ban Bisbee Topix (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|Catnip
|10
|I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Rational Mindfulness
|24
|SAFEWAY Write Gripes or Kudos here. (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|Andrew Laurence
|82
|Where is Buzz
|12 hr
|Troll Reker
|27
|Gene Connors
|13 hr
|Good lord
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC