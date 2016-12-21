Ramsey Canyon Fire now 85 percent contained
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the Ramsey Canyon Fire south of Sierra Vista in an area between Ramsey and Carr canyons is now 85 percent contained, and roads in the area have reopened. Residents in the area were first warned to be ready to evacuate over the weekend in case structures were threatened.
