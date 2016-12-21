Crews battling brush fire in Cochise County
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire south of Sierra Vista, according to Coronado National Forest officials. The brush fire was first reported just after 6:45 p.m., according to Carol Capas, spokeswoman for CCSO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Buzz
|3 hr
|Grape
|1
|Make Bisbee Bag Again
|Wed
|Wino
|7
|Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee
|Dec 19
|SlowRacist
|2
|I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10)
|Dec 17
|The tourist
|22
|for anyone thinking that Bisbee is a magical hi...
|Dec 17
|Bellweather
|42
|Nothing to say about the 6 agencies chasing the...
|Dec 13
|ParkedLivesMatter
|6
|Gene Connors
|Dec 11
|Pink
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC