CCSO: Wanted suspect arrested in Sierra Vista
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - A man wanted for his connection to an attempted murder in Sierra Vista has been caught. An update on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated Tyler "Goofy" Nahoopi was arrested Friday night by Sierra Vista Police Department.
