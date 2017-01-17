Border Patrol vehicle hit by gunfire in S. AZ
A United States Border Patrol vehicle was shot at and struck by bullets on Friday evening, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The agent was not injured nor did he or she return fire at the alleged suspects, who were not captured, the agency said in news release sent out on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Sierra Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bisbee breakfastses
|1 hr
|Butholio
|16
|Where is Virgil for New Years
|6 hr
|Irrational Mindless
|120
|Technicality gets Amon-Ra 7.5 years instead of 15 (Sep '06)
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|5
|I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10)
|Jan 7
|Bored reader
|25
|SAFEWAY Write Gripes or Kudos here. (Feb '08)
|Jan 4
|D Stroophope
|87
|The end of the golden age of restaurants
|Jan 3
|Chef Peeair
|1
|Petition to Ban Bisbee Topix (Jan '15)
|Jan 3
|Catnip
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sierra Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC