Border Patrol vehicle hit by gunfire ...

Border Patrol vehicle hit by gunfire in S. AZ

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: ABC15.com

A United States Border Patrol vehicle was shot at and struck by bullets on Friday evening, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The agent was not injured nor did he or she return fire at the alleged suspects, who were not captured, the agency said in news release sent out on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bisbee breakfastses 1 hr Butholio 16
Where is Virgil for New Years 6 hr Irrational Mindless 120
News Technicality gets Amon-Ra 7.5 years instead of 15 (Sep '06) Jan 7 Anonymous 5
I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10) Jan 7 Bored reader 25
SAFEWAY Write Gripes or Kudos here. (Feb '08) Jan 4 D Stroophope 87
The end of the golden age of restaurants Jan 3 Chef Peeair 1
Petition to Ban Bisbee Topix (Jan '15) Jan 3 Catnip 15
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cochise County was issued at January 17 at 2:10PM MST

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,378 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC