Sierra Vista teenagers referred for burglaries, theft, and use of stolen credit card
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Sierra Vista have been referred for felony charges in relation to a string of recent vehicle burglaries and the use of a stolen credit card, according to a release from the Sierra Vista Police Department. Last Thursday, Nov. 17 SVPD officers were investigating the use of a stolen credit card at the Mall at Sierra Vista, which had occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16. According to the release SVPD, with help from a mall employee, positively identified the people who had used the card.
