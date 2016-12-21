Sierra Vista teenagers referred for b...

Sierra Vista teenagers referred for burglaries, theft, and use of stolen credit card

Tuesday Nov 22 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Sierra Vista have been referred for felony charges in relation to a string of recent vehicle burglaries and the use of a stolen credit card, according to a release from the Sierra Vista Police Department. Last Thursday, Nov. 17 SVPD officers were investigating the use of a stolen credit card at the Mall at Sierra Vista, which had occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16. According to the release SVPD, with help from a mall employee, positively identified the people who had used the card.

Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

