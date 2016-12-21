Court-approved agreement sets stage for property cleanups
Sierra Vista and Cochise County officials say multiple properties in an unincorporated area within the city will be cleaned up and improved under a settlement agreement approved by a federal bankruptcy judge. Officials say the properties' owner will see partial relief from back taxes and other considerations in exchange for the city obtaining 11 properties.
