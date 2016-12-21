Controlled burns near Sierra Vista ta...

Controlled burns near Sierra Vista taking place after Thanksgiving

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - On Monday, Nov. 28 the city of Sierra Vista will conduct several controlled burns at the Environmental Operations Park north of State Route 90. According to a City of Sierra Vista release the burns will start at 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon on Monday. These burns are part of annual scheduled maintenance to help reduce mosquitoes, clear dying vegetation, aerate soil, and facilitate recharge at the city's wastewater treatment facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sierra Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Buzz 2 hr Grape 1
Make Bisbee Bag Again Wed Wino 7
News Inmate escapes work crew in Bisbee Dec 19 SlowRacist 2
I like the way people hate Sunshine.. (Mar '10) Dec 17 The tourist 22
for anyone thinking that Bisbee is a magical hi... Dec 17 Bellweather 42
Nothing to say about the 6 agencies chasing the... Dec 13 ParkedLivesMatter 6
Gene Connors Dec 11 Pink 31
See all Sierra Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sierra Vista Forum Now

Sierra Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sierra Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Sierra Vista, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC