Controlled burns near Sierra Vista taking place after Thanksgiving

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - On Monday, Nov. 28 the city of Sierra Vista will conduct several controlled burns at the Environmental Operations Park north of State Route 90. According to a City of Sierra Vista release the burns will start at 9:30 a.m. and continue until noon on Monday. These burns are part of annual scheduled maintenance to help reduce mosquitoes, clear dying vegetation, aerate soil, and facilitate recharge at the city's wastewater treatment facility.

