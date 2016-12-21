Car chase ends with crash, arrest of ...

Car chase ends with crash, arrest of Sierra Vista man

Monday Nov 28 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A Sierra Vista man is facing multiple charges, including domestic violence/kidnapping after his arrest early Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, 24-year-old Tyler Clark was arrested after a short car chase just after midnight. Clark was booked into the Cochise County Jail on the following charges: Domestic violence/kidnapping, prohibited possessor of a firearm, disorderly conduct, unlawful flight, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Sierra Vista, AZ

